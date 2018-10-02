Veldheer is questionable to return to Monday's game following a knee injury, Patrick Smyth of the team's Public Relations staff reports.

Veldheer struggled to put weight on his right leg and was visibly aching while on the sidelines. With the prospects of a return to Monday's game appearing rather slim, Veldheer's status moving forward might be answered based on his practice availability next week. With Veldheer out, Billy Turner will take over right tackle responsibilities.