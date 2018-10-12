Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Out again vs. Rams
Veldheer (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Veldheer is still recovering from a bone bruise he suffered Week 4 against the Chiefs, making this his second straight absence. Billy Turner is in line to make the start at tackle again Sunday.
More News
-
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Won't play against Jets•
-
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Nursing knee bruise•
-
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Out for remainder of Monday's game•
-
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Nursing knee injury•
-
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Deemed questionable•
-
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...