Veldheer (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game, Patrick Smyth of the team's Public Relations staff reports.

Earlier suspicions were confirmed following the team's decision to withold Veldheer for the remainder of Monday's contest. With limited details at our exposure, it's tough to speculate on Veldheer's status moving forward. Expect the Broncos to address his availability beyond this week in the coming days.