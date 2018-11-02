Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Suiting up Sunday
Veldheer (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Veldheer was able to log a full participation in Friday's practice after having been limited to begin the week. The veteran lineman will suit up in protection of quarterback Case Keenum on Sunday, and attempt to contain the impact of J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney.
