Veldheer was traded from the Cardinals to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Veldheer has been in Arizona for the duration of his eight-year career, starting in every game he's played since 2011. Now with Denver, Veldheer will likely man the right tackle position opposite Garett Bolles.

