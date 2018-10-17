Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Will not play Thursday
Veldheer (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Cardinals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Veldheer's status for Week 7 had been getting more optimistic, but he ultimately will miss his third straight game with a bone bruise. In Veldheer's absence, Billy Turner will likely get the nod once again.
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Working through bone bruise•
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Out again vs. Rams•
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Won't play against Jets•
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Nursing knee bruise•
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Out for remainder of Monday's game•
Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Nursing knee injury•
