Veldheer (illness) was a full participant in practice Saturday and does not carry a designation into Monday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLallaof the Broncos' official site reports.

Veldheer was a non-participant Friday, but he was back in action at practice a day later and should be ready to make his 11th start of the season. He should slot in at right tackle for the Broncos.

