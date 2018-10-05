Broncos' Jared Veldheer: Won't play against Jets
Veldheer (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Jets, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.
Veldheer will be sidelined with the brone bruise he suffered during the Broncos' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, so Billy Turner is slated to draw the start at tackle with Elijah Wilkinson providing additional depth.
