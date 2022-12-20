The Broncos will sign Guarantano to the 53-man roster from their practice squad Tuesday, Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 AM Denver reports.

Guarantano looks set to stick on Denver's roster for the final three games of the season, though he'll slide to third on the depth chart behind Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien as soon as Wilson clears the NFL's concussion protocol. While Wilson was sidelined for this past Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals, Guarantano served as the backup to Rypien before reverting to the practice squad following the game. Wilson could be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Rams, but because the Cardinals were entertaining the idea of adding Guarantano to their roster as insurance at the position while their top quarterback (Colt McCoy) also finds himself in the concussion protocol, Denver swooped in to sign Guarantano before Arizona could.