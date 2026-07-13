Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Could face challenge for backup job

Stidham could be pushed for the second spot on Denver's quarterback depth chart by Sam Ehlinger in training camp, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

Stidham remains the favorite to back up Bo Nix (ankle), but Ehlinger looked good in spring practices and could turn Denver's QB2 battle into a full-fledged competition if Ehlinger continues to impress during training camp and the preseason. Stidham hasn't thrown a regular-season pass since 2023, but he started Denver's AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots this past year after Nix sustained a fractured ankle. Stidham's struggles in that game (133 passing yards, one touchdown pass and two crucial turnovers) may have helped open the door for Ehlinger to win the backup job in 2026.