Stidham said he's "super excited" to compete with Bo Nix and Zach Wilson for quarterback reps at OTAs and believes he could win the starting job, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

Stidham said he's "very confident that I can be the guy for us next year.'' The 2019 fourth-rounder isn't unaccustomed to such situations, noting that he "dealt with this before" when New England drafted Mac Jones in the first round. Now, Stidham finds himself in the veteran role of an offseason competition, with Nix having been selected 12th overall in April's draft and Wilson still coming along in his development. Coach Sean Payton has made clear that the Broncos are approaching the offseason as a three-way competition for the starting gig, per Legwold.