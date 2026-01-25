Stidham completed 17 of 31 passes for 133 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding four rushes for 23 yards in the Broncos' 10-7 loss to the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. He also lost a fumble.

Getting the starting nod in place of Bo Nix (IR, ankle), Stidham set an encouraging tone early by leading a five-play, 59-yard drive on Denver's second possession that included a 52-yard completion to Marvin Mims and was capped off by a six-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton. However, that would be the extent of Denver's points on the afternoon, with increasingly deteriorating weather in the second half playing a significant role. Stidham's two turnovers were also costly, as his fumble came at his own 14-yard line early in the third quarter and led to New England's only touchdown, while his interception on a deep throw to Mims shortly before the two-minute warning snuffed out the Broncos' final hope to tie the game. Considering he had to open the game already down a key receiver in Troy Franklin (hamstring) and then also lost Pat Bryant to a hamstring issue in the second quarter, Stidham did a solid job in what was his first taste of game action in anything other than a preseason setting since the 2023 regular season; however, the combination of the elements, the Patriots defense and perhaps some of his own rust helped lead to a narrow loss.