Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Key turnovers in AFCG loss
Stidham completed 17 of 31 passes for 133 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding four rushes for 23 yards in the Broncos' 10-7 loss to the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. He also lost a fumble.
Getting the starting nod in place of Bo Nix (IR, ankle), Stidham set an encouraging tone early by leading a five-play, 59-yard drive on Denver's second possession that included a 52-yard completion to Marvin Mims and was capped off by a six-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton. However, that would be the extent of Denver's points on the afternoon, with increasingly deteriorating weather in the second half playing a significant role. Stidham's two turnovers were also costly, as his fumble came at his own 14-yard line early in the third quarter and led to New England's only touchdown, while his interception on a deep throw to Mims shortly before the two-minute warning snuffed out the Broncos' final hope to tie the game. Considering he had to open the game already down a key receiver in Troy Franklin (hamstring) and then also lost Pat Bryant to a hamstring issue in the second quarter, Stidham did a solid job in what was his first taste of game action in anything other than a preseason setting since the 2023 regular season; however, the combination of the elements, the Patriots defense and perhaps some of his own rust helped lead to a narrow loss.
More News
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Taking over as starter•
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Staying in Denver•
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Logs four rushes in 2024•
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Directs scoring drive Sunday•
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Loses out in battle for starting job•
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Outplayed by Nix again•