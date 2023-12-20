Stidham played the Broncos' final four offensive snaps of Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions, attempting no passes during his time on the field.

Stidham handed the ball off four times after taking the field for the Broncos' last possession in place of starter Russell Wilson, who was held out for rest while the game's outcome was already decided. Up until exiting the contest, Wilson had played every offensive snap this season, so Saturday's game marked Stidham's 2023 and Broncos debuts.