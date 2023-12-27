Stidham is slated to start Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, the 7-8 Broncos plan to hold Russell Wilson out for the remaining two games of the 2023 season in order to preserve financial flexibility this offseason. Stidham thus represents a fantasy option for those who had been considering using Wilson in Week 17 lineups, or who might otherwise scrambling for quarterback help down the stretch. Though he's been active for all 15 of Denver's games to date, Stidham has thus far taken just four offensive snaps while Wilson has been healthy all season. Stidham's last extended NFL action came late in the 2022 season, when he made two starts for the Raiders and completed 45 of 70 pass attempts (64.3 percent) for 584 yards (8.4 YPA) and a 4:3 TD:INT to go with 84 yards on 14 carries.