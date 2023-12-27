Stidham is slated to start Sunday's game against the Chargers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

According to Rapoport, the 7-8 Broncos plan sit Russell Wilson for the remaining two games of the 2023 season in order to preserve financial flexibility for the franchise this offseason. Stidham thus represents a fantasy lineup option for those who had been considering Wilson in Week 17, or who are otherwise scrambling for QB help down the stretch.