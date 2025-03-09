Stidham and the Broncos agreed on a two-year, $12 million contract Sunday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Stidham will stick around Denver after spending the last two seasons with the team, most recently operating as the top backup option behind Bo Nix in 2024. The 28-year-old did not attempt a pass this past season and he'll likely remain the No. 2 option again in 2025.