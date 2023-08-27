Stidham completed 17 of 28 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Broncos' 41-0 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night. He also rushed once for 20 yards.

Stidham drew the start and got extended run with Russell Wilson sitting out. The veteran delivered a highly encouraging performance, one in which he averaged 8.4 yards per attempt while also showing off his rushing chops on his one carry. Making his night all the more impressive was the fact Stidham played without Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and Courtland Sutton, and he seems primed to serve as a very effective No. 2 option behind Wilson to open the season.