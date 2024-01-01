Stidham completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 224 yards and a touchdown while gaining six yards on six rushing attempts in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.

Stidham made his first start for Denver on Sunday following the financial benching of Russell Wilson. The former performed well in place of the usual starter, completing nearly two-thirds of his passes without turning the ball over. Stidham's lone touchdown pass went to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who took a short slant pass in the second quarter and performed a series of maneuvers that resulted in a 54-yard touchdown. It was a relatively quiet fantasy day for Stidham otherwise, and he is slated to start the Broncos' final game of the regular season against his former club, the Las Vegas Raiders.