Stidham completed 20 of 34 passes for 272 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Raiders. He also rushed three times for two yards and recovered a fumble of his own.

Stidham found Jerry Jeudy for a 24-yard touchdown during the second quarter. In two games after becoming the Broncos' starter to end the season, Stidham completed 40 of 66 passes for 496 yards and two touchdowns versus one interception. Although he's currently under contract with Denver for the 2024 campaign, it will be surprising if the team doesn't add a starting-caliber quarterback in front of him this offseason.