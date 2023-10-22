Williams rushed 15 times for 82 yards and caught three of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Packers.

Williams posted season highs in carries and yards on the ground. His 5.5 yards per rush was also his best this term, giving him consecutive games with over 5.0 per attempt. Coming off last year's knee injury, Williams appears to be getting back to his best form. However, with no touchdowns through six contests, he'll strive to break that slump in Week 8 versus the Chiefs.