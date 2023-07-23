Williams won't be placed on the active/PUP list to start training camp, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Williams was hoping to be ready for the start of training camp, and it appears that'll be the case, as he's avoided the PUP list for now. However, the running back's participation to begin camp remains unclear. Williams suffered season-ending ACL and LCL tears in Week 4 last year and was a limited participant during OTAs in May. He's previously mentioned that he'll continue to wear a brace on his surgically repaired right knee, and the Broncos will presumably be extremely cautious during the preseason. Regardless, Williams appears on pace to be full go for Week 1 and will look to reclaim his form from 2021 when he tallied 203 carries for 903 yards and caught 43 passes for 316 yards as a rookie.