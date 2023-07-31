Williams (knee) remains ahead of schedule and can participate Monday when the Broncos put on pads for the first time this summer, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports

Doctors reportedly told Williams his recovery from ACL, LCL and PCL tears could take a year to 18 months, but he avoided the PUP list for the start of training camp last week, less than months after suffering the injury. Although he's been cleared for contact, the running back may still have some limitations in the coming weeks as the Broncos assess his readiness for the regular season. Williams suggested to reporters last week that it will be up to the team's coaching staff whether he plays in the preseason.