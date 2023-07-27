Williams (knee) indicated Thursday that he's been cleared for contact, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Given that Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury (including a torn ACL) in Week 4 last year, we'd expect the Broncos to proceed cautiously with the young running back this summer, but the pace of the 2021 second-rounder's recovery is nonetheless very encouraging. For his part, Williams suggested Thursday that whether he plays in the upcoming preseason will be up to the team's coaching staff.
