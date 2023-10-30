Williams rushed 27 times for 85 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 upset win over the Chiefs.

Williams finally delivered his first touchdown of the fantasy season after being held out of the end zone in his previous six appearances. The 23-year-old struggled to break through Kansas City's beefy front, resulting in a 3.1 yard average on his 27 rushing attempts Sunday. Despite the subpar efficiency, Williams finished near the century mark in yardage for the second consecutive week after injuries limited his production earlier this season. Williams' improved play and ballooning touch count have his fantasy stock on the rise heading into next Monday's tilt against Buffalo.