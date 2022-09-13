Williams rushed seven times for 43 yards, caught 11 of 12 targets for 65 yards and lost a fumble in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Williams had a golden opportunity to establish himself as Denver's preferred option by the goal line after Melvin Gordon fumbled on the one-yard line in the third quarter, but Williams returned the favor on the very next possession by fumbling on the four-yard line. Denver trailed throughout the game, which led to heavy involvement for Williams as a pass-catcher, showing that he has a substantial touch floor despite the presence of Gordon, who had 72 scrimmage yards on 12 carries and two targets. In Week 2, the Broncos will host a Houston team that allowed 161 rushing yards and a touchdown to star Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.