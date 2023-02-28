Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday that Williams (knee) is "on track" for the start of 2023, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Despite reports saying Williams could miss a significant portion of the upcoming season, the Broncos appear confident they'll have their dynamic running back in the fold to start 2023, although Paton indicated a plan would be in place if he's not ready for Week 1. Williams tore his ACL and LCL in Week 4 last season and underwent season-ending surgery. He has made some progress in his rehab and is currently able to jog, per Palmer, but he still has plenty of hurdles to clear before he's deemed ready for game action. With Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Marlon Mack all scheduled for free agency, Denver will need to add depth to its backfield regardless of Williams' progress.