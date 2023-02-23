Williams (knee) could be sidelined "well into the 2023 season," according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

Williams tore his ACL and LCL in Week 4 of last season and obviously missed the remainder of the year. His injury recovery will be a hot topic leading into training camp and fantasy drafts this summer. With Williams still rehabbing and all three of Latavius Murray, Mike Boone, and Marlon Mack scheduled for free agency, running back is an area of need for the Broncos.