Williams is a candidate to lead the Broncos in both rushing attempts and yards this coming season, according to Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post.

Assuming returning starter Melvin Gordon turns in a productive training camp, O'Halloran envisions a scenario in which Gordon tends to take Denver's "first snap/series of the game" early on this season, while the team "eases Williams into a bigger role each week." With that in mind, fantasy managers who invest in the rookie may need to exercise a degree of patience out of the gate, but as the 2021 campaign unfolds, Williams' profile in the offense -- and within the looming time-share -- figures to grow. As O'Halloran points out, the Broncos, who traded up in the second round of this past April's draft to take Williams 35th overall "weren't high-fiving and fist-pumping in the draft room because he will watch this year."