The Broncos list Williams as missing practice Wednesday due to a quad injury.

Williams exited the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Bears in the first half with what was originally cited as a hip flexor, but the team is calling his injury a quad issue. Either way, Williams' status for Sunday's game against the Jets is unclear. If he's out or limited this weekend, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin would be in line to see expanded roles in Denver's Week 5 backfield.