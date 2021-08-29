Coach Vic Fangio said Williams was "a healthy scratch" for Saturday's preseason win against the Rams, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports.

Fangio aimed to feature fellow top running back Melvin Gordon after the veteran sat out the first two preseason contests. And Gordon accumulated 35 yards on five rushes and four yards on his only target across three drives. Meanwhile, Williams ends his first exhibition season with 12 carries for 49 yards and one catch (on two targets) for five yards in two appearances. Gordon and Williams, a rookie second-rounder, are expected to work in tandem out of the Broncos backfield this season, with the former perhaps the favorite to lead the duo in touches weekly to begin the season.