Williams was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hip injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Prior to his exit, Williams carried twice for zero yards and caught three passes for nine yards. In his absence, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin are next up for the Broncos' Week 4 backfield touches.
