Williams (quadriceps) practiced fully at Tuesday's walkthrough, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Williams was considered a true game-time decision due to a quad injury for this past Sunday's contest against the Jets before the team made him inactive. Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Williams was "close" to being able to suit up, and if it was the postseason (instead of the regular season) he "could've gone." With Williams out Week 5, Samaje Perine got the start and played 38 of 63 offensive snaps on his way to 10 touches for 95 yards from scrimmage, while Jaleel McLaughlin earned 21 plays and reeled off 89 total yards and a TD catch on 12 touches. Williams' listing on Wednesday's injury report could clear up any questions about his availability for Thursday's contest at Kansas City. But then the breakdown of work between Williams, Perine and McLaughlin would be up in the air.