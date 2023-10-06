Williams (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing fully Friday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

After missing Wednesday's practice and being limited Thursday, Williams upgraded to full participation Friday, which has the running back trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Look for added context regarding his Week 5 status to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday once national reporters like Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provide their weekly pregame injury updates.