William rushed 11 times for 42 yards and brought in two of three targets for 23 yards in the Broncos' 70-20 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Williams' overall opportunities were naturally capped by a bizarre game script that saw the Broncos down 22 at halftime and 36 heading into the final period, but he turned in serviceable production relative to his workload. The third-year back has been solid over the first three games as he shakes off rust following last season's ACL/LCL tears, but he's topped out at 52 rushing yards and Sunday's 23 receiving yards thus far.
