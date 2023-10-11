Williams (quadricep) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game in Kansas City, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Williams was inactive for this pat Sunday's loss to the Jets after being listed as a full practice participant Friday, but he'll get the green light to play Week 6 after full sessions Tuesday and Wednesday. He should step back in as the lead runner, albeit with Jaleel McLaughlin as a threat to steal carries and Samaje Perine as a strong candidate for some of the passing-down snaps. Prior to sitting out Week 5, Williams averaged 12 carries for 46 yards and 2.7 catches for 14 yards over the first three weeks of the season, handling snap shares ranging between 42 and 45 percent in each contest. A larger role is possible as the season progresses and Williams is further removed from last year's ACL tear, though McLaughlin's impressive performance to date will also be a factor.