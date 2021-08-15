Williams carried the ball five times for 29 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings.

Williams was the first Broncos' back on the field in the absence of Melvin Gordon (groin). He impressed immediately, ripping off gains of 11 and 13 yards with his first two carries. Williams also found the end zone on a rush later in that same drive but the score was nullified by a holding penalty. Williams figures to split carries with Gordon to begin the season, though he's gaining valuable reps in Gordon's absence for the time being.