The Broncos placed Williams (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The transaction officially removes Williams from the Broncos' 53-man roster after he suffered a season-ending ACL and LCL tear in his right knee in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Williams is set to undergo surgery in the coming days and will turn his focus toward gaining clearance for the start of training camp next summer. In a corresponding move, the Broncos signed veteran Latavius Murray off the Saints' practice squad Tuesday to add another option to a backfield that also includes Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone.