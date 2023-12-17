Williams rushed the ball 12 times for 27 yards in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions. He added two receptions on two targets for -7 yards.

Williams led the backfield with 14 total touches but it was still a disastrous performance. His longest rush of the day went for only eight yards, though eight of his carries went for two yards or fewer. Positively, Williams has at least 16 touches in seven of his last eight games so he should carry a significant workload into a Week 16 matchup against New England.