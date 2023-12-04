Williams rushed the ball 13 times for 46 yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans. He added three catches on three targets for 24 yards.
Williams maintained the clear lead-back role, though he still fell short of 20 touches for the second time in his last five games. He was inefficient with his opportunity and was limited to under four yards per carry for the fifth consecutive contest. While it's positive that Williams has multiple catches in every game in that span, he's shown to be an unexplosive rusher in a mediocre offense, making him difficult to trust on a weekly basis.
