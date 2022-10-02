Williams exited Sunday's game at Las Vegas with a knee injury.

On the first play of the second half, Williams remained on the turf for a spell, and when he attempted to get off the field, he needed assistance from the training staff to get to the sideline. After an evaluation, he was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out. The severity of Williams' injury is unclear, but Melvin Gordon will slide in as the Broncos' top running back for the rest of Week 4, with Mike Boone acting as the No. 2.

