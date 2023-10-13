Williams (quadricep) rushed 10 times for 52 yards and recorded a two-point conversion run in the Broncos' 19-8 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Making his return from a one-game absence, Williams handled three more carries than impressive undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin and looked explosive on his game-long 18-yard run. Williams also crossed the goal line on a two-point conversion rush following Courtland Sutton's 11-yard touchdown reception just past the midway point of the fourth quarter, and his yardage total tied the season-high figure he'd established in Week 1. While McLaughlin certainly looks like he's earned a bigger role in the offense, Williams should be set to once again helm the backfield in a Week 7 home matchup versus the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 22.