Williams (quad) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

After missing Wednesday's practice and being limited a day later, Williams upgraded to full participation Friday, however he'll be sidelined Sunday, perhaps with an eye toward keeping him healthy and fresh for this coming Thursday's contest against the Chiefs. In his absence, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin are in line to see expanded roles out of the Broncos' Week 5 backfield, with Dwayne Washington in reserve. When Williams logged just eight snaps (with two carries and three catches) on offense in last weekend's win over the Bears, Perine handled 22 snaps and six carries for 12 yards, with two catches for 23 yards, while McLaughlin took 16 snaps en route to carrying seven times for 72 yards and catching three passes for 32 yards and a TD.