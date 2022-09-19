Williams rushed 15 times for 75 yards and caught one of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans.

On a day when the Denver offense struggled to get much of anything going, Williams didn't do much in the box score to win the week for fantasy managers. However, he did operate as Denver's lead back once again, seeing five more attempts on the ground and three more targets through the air than fellow running back Melvin Gordon. Though Gordon is still involved, it's clear the Broncos are comfortable with giving Williams the opportunity to establish himself as the leader of the Denver backfield. As the offense continues to get things figured out, Williams is likely to continue to see a solid share of touches each week. The 22-year-old will look to make the most of his opportunities in Week 3 when the Broncos host the 49ers.