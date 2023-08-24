Broncos OC Joe Lombardi suggested Williams may have a lighter workload at the start of the season before progressing to his full role, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Lombardi didn't use the strongest wording but did acknowledge the possibility of easing Williams into whatever his "full workload" might ultimately be. An appearance in the second week of the preseason -- with seven touches for 30 yards -- has Williams well on his way to starting when the Broncos host the Raiders in Week 1. There's still a strong chance of Samaje Perine getting a bunch of snaps/touches in that game, but Williams is the favorite to lead the team in carries.