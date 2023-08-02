Williams (knee) didn't participate in team drills during Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

James Palmer of NFL Network previously indicated that Williams, who continues to recover from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season in Week 4, would be in line to rest Wednesday, so the running back's limitations were presumably simply a matter of load management after not having previously faced limitations out of the gate in training camp. Per Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the pace of Williams' recovery is highly encouraging and there's optimism that the running back can be ready to go for Week 1 action in the absence of any setbacks. If the Broncos elect to ease Williams back in early on, however, Samaje Perine is on hand to provide the team with another capable backfield option, with Tony Jones, Tyler Badie and UDFA Jaleel McLaughlin also currently in the depth mix.