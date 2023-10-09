Williams (quad) was listed as a limited participant on Denver's estimated practice report Monday

Williams missed Sunday's loss to the Jets after going down with the injury in Week 4. The Broncos travel to Kansas City for Week 6 this upcoming Thursday night. In Williams' Week 5 absence, Samaje Perine led the backfield with 38 snaps to Jaleel McLaughlin's 21, but McLaughlin out-carried Perine nine to six and finished with 89 total yards and one touchdown on 12 touches. Perine led the team in receiving with a 4-73-0 line on five targets, adding 22 yards on six carries as a rusher.