Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after returning to a limited practice Friday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Fellow running back Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) is also listed as questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion this past week, but it's worth noting that coach Vic Fangio previously told reporters that Williams was "fine" and wouldn't have any limitations this weekend. That said it will still be worth confirming the duo's availability in advance of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff, but assuming both backs are active, they'll continue to work in a backfield timeshare, one that resulted in Williams (73 rushing yards, 10 receiving yards, two touchdowns) and Gordon (111 rushing yards, two touchdowns) posting fantasy relevant numbers in Denver's 38-10 win over the Lions in Week 14.