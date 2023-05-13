Broncos head coach Sean Payton believes there's a "good chance" Williams won't be placed on the PUP list to begin training camp, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

This is the first bit of reported optimism regarding Williams' status to start the 2023 season given general manager George Paton had previously made couched remarks regarding the star running back's availability when August rolls around. The third-year running back saw his 2022 season cut short in Week 4 after tearing his ACL and LCL along with severe bruising in other areas of his knee. Rehab from the season-ending surgery was thought to be a long road, but evidently the 23-year-old has made significant progress over the last couple of months. Samaje Perine would likely have first crack at the starting role if Williams was unable to play Week 1.