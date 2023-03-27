Speaking Monday, Broncos GM George Paton said Williams (knee) is making "great strides" in his rehab, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

When asked if Williams will be ready for the start of the 2023 season, Paton said, "We won't know that for a while." The reports and quotes surrounding Williams' rehab from multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, have made it clear that Williams' Week 1 status is definitely up in the air. The Broncos signed veteran Samaje Perine to a two-year, $7.5 million deal in the opening week of free agency, and there are expectations the team will add more to its backfield in the draft. Williams' recovery will continue to be monitored closely by fantasy players this summer.