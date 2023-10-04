Williams (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Williams suffered a hip flexor injury in this past Sunday's win over the Bears, so the running back's status will be worth monitoring closely in advance of this weekend's context against the Jets. If Williams is limited or sidelined versus New York, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin would be in line to see added reps in Denver's Week 5 backfield.